<p>Manama (Bahrain): Weightlifter Priteesmita Bhoi broke the world youth record in clean & jerk on way to clinching gold in the girls' 44kg category at the Youth Asian Games, here on Sunday.</p><p>The 16-year-old lifted 92kg in clean & jerk to set the world youth record, and 66kg in snatch to aggregate 158kg to take the top podium spot in the competition.</p><p>On a day when India also struck silver in boys' 60kg category, the teenage Priteesmita first lifted 87kg in her first attempt in clean & jerk lift.</p><p>She improved it by three kilograms in her second lift and finally successfully heaved 92kgs for the record.</p><p>In snatch, following her successful lift of 66kg, she failed in her next two attempts of 68kg and 69kg.</p><p>India's 17-year-old lifter Maharajan Arumugapandian also covered himself in glory, clinching the boys' 60kg silver with an accumulated weight of 256kg.</p><p>He lifted 114kg in snatch and 142 in clean & jerk. China's Chen Xunfa bagged the gold with an aggregate of 261kg (120kg in snatch, 141 in clean & jerk),</p><p>With this performance, India took its medals tally to 23, including three gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.</p><p>On Saturday, India had won 17 medals, including two gold, six silver and nine bronze.</p><p>Wu Jihong of China finished second with a total of 156kg (68kg snatch, 88kg clean & jerk), while Vietnam's Dao Thi Yen was a distant third with an aggregate of 141kgs.</p><p>India struck silver in the girls' medley relay with the quartet of Edwina Jason, Tannu, Avinash Shourya and Bhumika Nehate clocking 2:09.65 seconds, with the gold going to UAE (2:07.79 seconds). China took the bronze in 2:10.14 seconds.</p><p>However, the boys' medley relay team finished fifth, clocking 1:59.96 seconds.</p><p>India's Anjali Jakhar missed the Girls' Individual Time Trial cycling medal by a whisker, finishing fourth in the event with a time of 17:43.89 seconds.</p><p>In girls' javelin throw, India's Siya Banjara and Misti Karmakar finished seventh and eighth respectively, with throws of 42.32m and 42.05m. Uzbekistan's Parizoda Talabova won the gold with a throw of 53.08m.</p><p>In girls' high jump, India's Yashvitha Potanapalli finished last among 10 competitors with a best effort of 1.50m, while in boys' discus throw, Swapnil Dutta finished sixth with a throw of 51.53m.</p><p>In boxing, India's Khushi Chand won her girls' 46kg quarterfinal bout against Saudi Arabia's Wareef Mohammed Alshehri, while Aahana Sharma also secured a place in the girls' 50kg semifinal with victory over Bhutan's Sangay Peldon.</p><p>Teenage pugilist Chandrika Pujari defeated Japan's Yui Hatakeyama in the 54kg quarterfinals, while Harshika lost her 60kg bout to China's Wang Jingjing.</p><p>Anshika also won her 80-plus kg bout against Uzbekistan's Mavjuda Abdusaidova, while Shivani Toor exited in the quarterfinals after her loss in the 75kg category to China's Zheng Shan.</p>