Bengaluru airport boosts Covid testing for flyers from at-risk countries

Auriga, which was operating with eight Express PCR Test machines, has now added 50 more machines, increasing its hourly test capacity

Rasheed Kappan, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 08 2021, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 03:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

In keeping with the central government’s guidelines for inbound overseas passengers to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests on arrival, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), along with its lab partner Auriga Research Private Limited, has scaled up its testing capacities and reduced the waiting time for passengers at the airport terminal. 

“BIAL is also working with Tata MD-Aster Labs, another Covid lab partner at the airport, to enhance the capacity with advanced Tata Express PCR technology,” a spokesperson said. 

To provide a safe and secure experience, BIAL has set up dedicated testing booths and seating measures with greater emphasis on safe distancing. Food and beverage services are offered to all passengers.  Senior citizens, passengers with reduced mobility and mothers with infants are provided priority upon arrival. They have a dedicated testing counter and are the first to be tested from the arriving batch. 

To decongest the arrival area, swab tests are collected as much as possible before immigration/customs screening so that passengers receive their reports even before they collect their baggage. “All efforts are geared to reduce inconvenience by improving speed and efficiency,” the airport operator said. 

BIAL is also working with airlines to encourage passengers to pre-register their swab test to reduce crowding upon arrival.

The registration link is https://bit.ly/3oruYU6. BIAL will bear the testing costs for the 2 per cent of international passengers who will be randomly chosen for testing. This is applicable to passengers coming from non-risk countries. 

