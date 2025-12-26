Menu
Four arrested for pre-Christmas vandalism in Assam school

They also entered several shopping malls and business establishments selling Christmas items and burnt down the goods.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 04:02 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 04:02 IST
India NewsAssamschoolvandalismChristmas

