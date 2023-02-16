Bengaluru-based volunteers send relief material for quake victims in Turkey, Syria

A group of volunteers from Bengaluru has sent relief material for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria via the Turkish embassy in New Delhi.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria on February 6 and the large aftershocks that followed destroyed thousands of buildings and claimed more than 41,000 lives.

More than 1,000 blankets to the Embassy of Turkey and a monetary donation to the Embassy of Syria were sent on Wednesday by the volunteers, in association with Aarogya Seva, an international humanitarian aid agency, and Vananam Ventures.

"We are happy to be able to contribute to the relief efforts for those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We hope our donation of 1,000 blankets to the Embassy of Turkey and the monetary donation to the Embassy of Syria will help in some small way to ease the suffering of those impacted by this tragedy," Puneeth T, a volunteer from Bengaluru, said.