Bengaluru bears brunt of downpour, grim forecast for today

Many parts of Bengaluru witnessed steady monsoon showers throughout Monday, flooding major roads, uprooting trees and causing traffic jams.

The weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across the city and very heavy rainfall in some areas on Tuesday.

The problem of waterlogging came back to haunt vehicle users on Bannerghatta Road, Mysuru Road, Kanakapura Road and other parts of the city on Monday evening. This exposed the BBMP's claim that it was ready for the monsoon.

Ballur, a village in Anekal taluk, received as much as 90 mm of rainfall in a single spell on Monday morning. Many other villages near the Tamil Nadu border also received heavy rains.

While a BBMP control room official claimed no rain-related complaints had been received, incidents of tree falls were reported from several parts of the city. At Malleswaram 8th Cross, several full-grown trees were uprooted by the downpour.

Airport-bound traffic was disrupted as the rainwater was several inches deep on the arterial Ballari Road.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru for Tuesday.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) has forecast very heavy rainfall (11.5 cm to 20 cm) in the South, West, RR Nagar, Yelahanka and Mahadevapura zones and heavy rain (6.5 cm to 11.5 cm) in the rest of the city.