Bengaluru: City police on high alert for bandh

The state police are on high alert in the wake of the statewide bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations on Thursday. DG&IGP Praveen Sood has instructed officers to maintain law and order and ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

Security arrangements are in place in Bengaluru too. City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said protesters can’t force anyone to close their business or extend support for the bandh. “We have only given permission to take out a rally from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station to Freedom Park,” he said.

The DCPs of all eight divisions have been instructed to deploy men from 4 am on Thursday as there are chances of protesters pelting stones at KSRTC and BMTC buses. “We won’t allow anyone to stop bus services or pelt stones at vehicles,” Rao said.

All police station staff, including City Armed Reserve (CAR) and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), will be on duty.

“We have detained a few people as a preventive measure to maintain peace and also taken surety amount from the organisers of the bandh. In case of any untoward incident or damage, they will be held responsible and appropriate cases will be registered against them,” Rao said.