Bengaluru girl secures 55th rank in UPSC; tops state

H S Bhavana of Bengaluru has secured all-India rank (AIR) 55 in the civil service examinations (CSE) 2022, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The results of the examinations were announced on Tuesday. Bhavana, who resides at Banashakari, is an engineering graduate currently working with Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS). She is the state topper and has been able to get this rank in her sixth attempt.

In 2018, she secured AIR 314 and was selected as an IRTS officer. She said hard work has given her this result with consistency and patience.

“Guidance by many CSE toppers and training from various institutions will not help. Believe in yourself and never give up,” Bhavana advised the aspirants.

Bhavana completed her schooling at Bishop Cotton Girls High School Bengaluru and obtained BE from Sri Venkateshwara Engineering College, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Bhavana is hoping to get into Indian Administrative Service.

Most are engg graduates

Interestingly, some of the top rankers from other states at the all-India level attended coaching at institutions in Bengaluru.

Garima Lohia (AIR 2) was a part of the Preliminary Exclusive Programme (PEP is an exam-oriented foundation course for Prelims which focuses on building conceptual clarity and rigorous test taking) online programme from IAS BABA and she got interview guidance from Universal Coaching Centre, Bengaluru.

Kanika Goaya (AIR 9) was a part of the Interview Mentorship Program from IAS BABA and Abhinav Siwach (AIR-12) was IAS BABA’s gurukul program, which caters to all stages of the exam (Prelims, Mains and Interview).

Thirty-four candidates have been selected from the state this year.

The number of rank holders from Karnataka has increased this time when compared to 2021. In 2021, 27 candidates cleared the exams and this time the number increased to 34 and most of them are engineering graduates.

Melvin Vargheese with AIR 155 and Sooraj D with AIR 197 are already working as IRS officers.

Shruti Yargatti, a native of Tallur village in Savadatti taluk in Belagavi district, has passed CSE with AIR 362 in her sixth attempt.

Shruti said, “Since childhood, I wanted to be an IAS officer. Hence, I did not opt for medical or engineering courses after PUC. I completed my BSc and prepared for the UPSC examination.” She said she received training for one year in New Delhi and later came to Bengaluru and studied 12 to 14 hours per day.

I N Meghana, an engineering graduate and daughter of a retired DCF, has bagged the 617th rank in her second attempt.

She said she attended coaching classes at Vijayanagar in Bengaluru. Speaking to DH, I M Nagaraj, Meghana’s father said, she was preparing for the UPSC examinations after completing the engineering course. She used to go to the library at 7 am to study every day. She might get an IPS post, he said.