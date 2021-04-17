Bengaluru hospital owner appeals to Karnataka govt for oxygen supply amid dire shortage

Facing dire shortage of oxygen, the owner of Bengaluru's Swastik Hospital in Bommasandra Dr Vijay Raghav Reddy has appealed to the Karnataka government for more supply of oxygen.
The hospital needed 36 jumbo cylinders of oxygen for nine of his patients.
The hospital is expected to run out of oxygen by the evening of April 17, Reddy said.
Dr Vijay Raghav Reddy, owner of Swastik Hospital, Bommasandra, appeals for medical oxygen for his patients, which he says will run out by evening. He needs 36 jumbo cylinders for nine of his patients, he told @DeccanHerald. @mla_sudhakar @DHFWKA @mercymission1 pic.twitter.com/xoajENMKYO
— Suraksha P (@Suraksha_Pinnu) April 17, 2021
