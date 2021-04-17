B'luru hospital appeals for oxygen supply amid shortage

Bengaluru hospital owner appeals to Karnataka govt for oxygen supply amid dire shortage

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 17 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 15:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Facing dire shortage of oxygen, the owner of Bengaluru's Swastik Hospital in Bommasandra Dr Vijay Raghav Reddy has appealed to the Karnataka government for more supply of oxygen.

The hospital needed 36 jumbo cylinders of oxygen for nine of his patients.

The hospital is expected to run out of oxygen by the evening of April 17, Reddy said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
oxygen
Bengaluru
Karnataka

