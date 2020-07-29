Bengaluru: Leaning buildings collapse at Majestic

Two leaning buildings, located right behind what was once the iconic Kapali Theatre in the Majestic area, collapsed on Tuesday but there were no casualties as the police had evacuated all the inhabitants.

A three-storey hotel and a four-storey PG accommodation had dangerously tilted on Monday. The owner of Kapali Theatre had sold the place to a Raichur-based businessman, who had demolished the iconic building and was constructing a commercial complex in its place.

The building contractor dug a 50-foot-deep foundation without putting in place adequate support. This apparently affected the two adjacent buildings. Police evacuated all the residents of the PG accommodation as well as the hotel staff, and posted a constable there to stop anyone from going in, a senior police officer said.

The buildings eventually collapsed on Tuesday evening. Rescue workers later cleared the rubble. The Upparpet police detained the contractor for questioning.