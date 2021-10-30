Bengaluru liquor ban order modified

The Commissioner of Police had modified the order imposing ban on sale of liquor in Bengaluru.

According to the new order, the liquor ban will be in force Saturday midnight. However, the ban continues in the West and North divisions till Sunday 12 noon.

In the earlier order Pant had banned the liquor sale across the city till Sunday midnight, across city. The liquor sale was prohibited apprehending law and order issue in the city.

The mortal remains of Puneeth Rajkumar will be taken in a procession from Sri Kanteerava Stadium to Kanteerava Studio for final rites by Sunday afternoon. Therefore, the liquor ban will be in force in West and North Bengaluru.