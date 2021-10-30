Bengaluru liquor ban order modified

Bengaluru liquor ban order modified

According to the new order, the liquor ban will be in force Saturday midnight

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 30 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 03:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Commissioner of Police had modified the order imposing ban on sale of liquor in Bengaluru.

According to the new order, the liquor ban will be in force Saturday midnight. However, the ban continues in the West and North divisions till Sunday 12 noon. 

In the earlier order Pant had banned the liquor sale across the city till Sunday midnight, across city. The liquor sale was prohibited apprehending law and order issue in the city.

The mortal remains of Puneeth Rajkumar will be taken in a procession from Sri Kanteerava Stadium to Kanteerava Studio for final rites by Sunday afternoon. Therefore, the liquor ban will be in force in West and North Bengaluru.  

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Puneeth Rajkumar
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

What's Brewing

'Hey Joe!' Leaders josh around at G20 summit

'Hey Joe!' Leaders josh around at G20 summit

Kerala man's artistic signature goes viral

Kerala man's artistic signature goes viral

Covid jabs cleared for kids, but parents are reluctant

Covid jabs cleared for kids, but parents are reluctant

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

 