Bengaluru man says car's GPS tracker data spilled beans on wife's affair

A Bengaluru-based man reportedly approached a local court requesting the city's Mahalakshmipuram police station to lodge a complaint against his wife. The reason? He found that she was cheating on him when he checked the family car's GPS data.

The man said his GPS tracker that was connected to his smartphone helped spill the beans on his wife's alleged affair and he thus wanted the police to lodge a complaint against her and her male friend, a report in The Times of India said.

The man said he had gotten married in 2014 and shares a six-year-old girl with his wife. He is employed at a private company in the city and used to work night shifts. He said all was going okay until he came across the GPS data on his car.

He had not informed anyone, including his wife, about the GPS tracking system on his car.

"One day last year, I discovered my car was taken out by someone while I was working night shift in office. A detailed study of the GPS showed the car had moved in the KIA direction by midnight and stopped outside a hotel. It was driven back home a little after 5 am. I visited the hotel and found that my wife and her boyfriend had booked a room using their voter IDs," TOI quoted the man as saying.

Late last year, the Karnataka Cabinet had approved installation of location tracking devices and emergency panic buttons for all public and private transport vehicles in order to ensure safety of passengers. This project is to be set up in partnership with the Centre which will provide 60 per cent of funds and the Karnataka government will provide the remaining 40 per cent of funds.

The man said he was allegedly threatened by his wife and her friend when he confronted the duo with the GPS data. The court then directed the police to register a case under the relevant sections of the IPC that included sections 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The woman is curently living away in a remote area in the state and the cops have issued a notice to her pertaining to the case.