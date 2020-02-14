Bengaluru minister pays surprise visit to Indira Gandhi hospital, gets shocked with state of affairs

State Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar was shocked to see several mothers sitting on floor with their newborns at Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Bengaluru during his visit on Friday.

Sudhakar, who paid a surprise visit to the hospital on Friday morning, during his visit spotted many mothers sitting on the floor with their newborns as there was a shortage of seating arrangement in the OPD waiting and consultation area. He immediately called the concerned authorities at the hospital and directed them to make necessary seating arrangements for patients.

When the doctors tried to give an explanation, the minister got angry and said, "I don't need any explanation. Take necessary measures for improvement of facilities."

Speaking to reporters after the visit, the minister said, "The number of children and patients coming to the hospital seeking admission is increasing day-by-day. Even people from Bangladesh are coming here for treatment and this has increased the shortage of bed at the hospital."

Minister agreed that there was a shortage of doctors in the hospital and said, "We will take necessary measures to overcome the shortage of doctors." To increase the number of beds over Rs 135 crore has already been released, he added.