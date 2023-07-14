Bengaluru-Mysuru highway sees motorists driving in wrong direction

The new Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is reportedly seeing several motorists travelling in the wrong direction.

Times of India reported a Kalyan Nagar resident say that he had a nightmarish experience as many vehicles coming from the opposite side kept him on edge.

"After crossing Bidadi, I noticed vehicles coming in the wrong direction all of a sudden. They were risking the lives of other motorists too. While coming back, I noticed four cars and bikes coming in a row on the wrong side. It was a frightening experience. I request the authorities concerned to initiate action to end this", he said.

On social media, too, many motorists reportedly shared the dangerous habit of driving on the wrong side, demanding action against violators.

Addressing the issue, ADGP Alok Kumar of traffic and road safety said action would be taken and violators' licenses would be suspended.

He also offered insight into why motorists might be driving on the wrong side.

"There are two primary reasons for wrong-side driving: One could be to avoid paying the toll and another, those who miss exiting at one point may go back in the wrong direction on the main carriageway. Instead of further driving for five to six kilometres, some tend to come on the wrong side to reach the exit point. This is very dangerous. On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, a bus driven in the wrong direction claimed the lives of six people recently", he said.

The Kalyan Nagar resident too had pointed out flaws in the expressway design, saying exit points appear suddenly and no safe lane access is given to go to the service road. He added that the absence of signboards near the points makes it risky for motorists.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) meanwhile has plastic bollards up to distinguish between entry and exit points. As per officials, access from and to service roads is there at 14 points on either side of the highway.

However, the dangerous driving practice is being curbed by law enforcement with Ramanagara police superintendent Karthik Reddy announcing that more personnel are on the ground at Bidadi and Byrapatna to check that vehicles don't come in the wrong direction.

The Ramanagara police have also started a drive against violating lane discipline, and speeding among others, booking around 2,000 cases, the SP said.