LIVE
Sikkim Assembly Election Constituency-wise Results: SKM leading by over 1K margin in 6 seats

Counting for 32 assembly constituencies is under way. SKM is leading in ten seats with a margin of over 1,000 votes in six of them. Track the latest constituency wise results of the 2024 Sikkim Assembly Elections only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 02:09 IST
Highlights
02:0802 Jun 2024

Snapshot of Sikkim Assembly Election counting

SKM is leading by a margin of over 1,000 votes in six seats

Sikkim Democratic Front leading in 10 seats

The party is leading by 1344 votes in Daramdin, 1143 votes in Djongu, 1053 votes in Gangtok, 1423 votes in Rhenock, 1276 in Upper Tadong, and 1853 in Yuksom Tashiding.

Published 02 June 2024, 02:09 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSikkimSikkim Assembly Elections 2024

