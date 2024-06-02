Sikkim Assembly Election Constituency-wise Results: SKM leading by over 1K margin in 6 seats
Counting for 32 assembly constituencies is under way. SKM is leading in ten seats with a margin of over 1,000 votes in six of them. Track the latest constituency wise results of the 2024 Sikkim Assembly Elections only with DH!
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 02:09 IST
Snapshot of Sikkim Assembly Election counting
Snapshot of Sikkim Assembly Election counting
The party is leading by 1344 votes in Daramdin, 1143 votes in Djongu, 1053 votes in Gangtok, 1423 votes in Rhenock, 1276 in Upper Tadong, and 1853 in Yuksom Tashiding.
