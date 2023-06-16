Bengaluru: Palike removes encroachments from SWDs to avoid flooding  

B'luru: SWD encroachments removed to avoid flooding  

The forest department was also directed to set up depots to dump the branches and trees that are uprooted during the rains. 

Sneha Ramesh
  • Jun 16 2023, 00:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 02:31 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

The BBMP has removed 25 to 30 encroachments from stormwater drains (SWDs) in the last 15 days to reduce flood risks during the monsoon. 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath stated that officials, particularly in Mahadevapura and KR Puram, have been assigned specific targets to accelerate the removal of encroachments.

"Tahsildars are also passing orders and we are working towards vacating the court stay orders,” Girinath noted. “In 571 survey numbers, we are yet to remove encroachments, the majority of which are in Mahadevapura and KR Puram. We have directed the officials to expedite the process.”

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Rakesh Singh also held a coordination meeting with the BBMP, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and other agencies to ensure that the departments work in unison to ensure the monsoon remains problem-free. 

Singh directed the BBMP to utilise the State Disaster Response Force and Fire and Emergency Services Department teams to conduct rescue and relief operations in flooded areas. “The BBMP should also coordinate with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for the repair of SWDs damaged due to metro works,” he said. 

Singh also directed the BWSSB to hand over the six super-sucking machines to the BBMP to pump out water in flooded areas during the monsoon. 

Singh asked officials to keep a close watch on the weather alerts issued by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) and get prepared accordingly.

