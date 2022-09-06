Bengaluru rains: Hotel rooms in high demand, hoteliers offer 50% discount

Demand for hotel rooms have seen an increase in the city as residents rescued from marooned buildings look for accommodations.

Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) President P C Rao said they have identified a few hotels and are ready to provide discounts of up to 50 per cent. “Not everyone will have relatives in the city to stay with during such a crisis. Hence, as a goodwill gesture, we have identified a few hotels where we will provide a discount of up to 50 per cent,” Rao said.

While more people may be opting to stay in hotels, they would be concerned about the cost involved. “Even during the pandemic, we had offered rooms to be used for isolation and quarantine. Now, we know that staying in rented rooms might not be affordable for everyone and hence, we decided to offer them relief,” Rao added.