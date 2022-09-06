Bengaluru rains: Hotel rooms in high demand

Bengaluru rains: Hotel rooms in high demand, hoteliers offer 50% discount

Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) President P C Rao said they have identified a few hotels and are ready to provide discounts of up to 50%

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 06 2022, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 03:22 ist
Tractors being used to evacuate people stranded at the waterlogged Yemalur area after heavy monsoon rains, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Demand for hotel rooms have seen an increase in the city as residents rescued from marooned buildings look for accommodations.

Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) President P C Rao said they have identified a few hotels and are ready to provide discounts of up to 50 per cent. “Not everyone will have relatives in the city to stay with during such a crisis. Hence, as a goodwill gesture, we have identified a few hotels where we will provide a discount of up to 50 per cent,” Rao said.

While more people may be opting to stay in hotels, they would be concerned about the cost involved. “Even during the pandemic, we had offered rooms to be used for isolation and quarantine. Now, we know that staying in rented rooms might not be affordable for everyone and hence, we decided to offer them relief,” Rao added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru rains

What's Brewing

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

 