Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

For the first time in 234 days, the state capital on Sunday recorded over 9,000 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus.

The 9,020 city cases revealed account for 75% of the 12,000 new cases made public by the authorities on Sunday. The last time such numbers were recorded was on May 21, two weeks following the peaking of the second wave, when 9,591 cases were recorded.

Together with 901 discharges, these increases left the state’s active caseload at 38,370 cases.

The next highest case increases in Sunday’s bulletin were 398 cases recorded in Mysuru, 340 in Udupi, 298 in Dakshina Kannada, and 198 in Shivamogga. These increases are the result of a scaling up of testing, with the state having conducted an average of 1.41 lakh tests in the last seven days, which is a significant jump from the 99,708 tests done a fortnight ago.

The testing increases, however, have not been able to clamp down the state’s rising test positivity rate, which hit 6.33% on Sunday. Much of the testing increases were in Bengaluru Urban, which conducted 5.29 lakh tests in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, the state also revealed four new deaths to Covid-19. One of the fatalities had happened on Sunday and was a 50-year-old man with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), who succumbed 24 hours after being diagnosed with the disease. The other victims were aged between 77 and 83.

Child cases

Meanwhile, the state recorded 873 cases of pre-teens (0-9) having been

infected with Covid-19 in the last days and 3,618 teens (10-19) having been infected. These numbers are a significant rise from the 120 pre-teens and 539 teen cases recorded a fortnight ago.

Vaccination rate

As of Sunday afternoon, the state said it has vaccinated 15,58,067 children aged 15 to 17 in the state — constituting 28.28% of the target population.

Meanwhile, the state’s overall first dose coverage of adults reached 98.88%, while its second dose coverage hit 81.22%.

Watch the latest DH videos: