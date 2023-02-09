Bengaluru sanitation worker dies, protest erupts

A 37-year-old sanitation worker in the solid waste management (SWM) division of the BBMP passed away while on duty in Hanumanthanagar ward. The exact cause of the death is still unknown.

Following the incident, a large number of drivers and helpers along with pourakarmikas gathered outside the BBMP office, demanding fair compensation to his family.

Kumar is survived by his wife and child. The protesting workers also demanded employment for his wife. The BBMP authorities promised to look into their demands.