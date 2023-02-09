Bengaluru sanitation worker dies, protest erupts

Bengaluru sanitation worker dies, protest erupts

Following the incident, a large number of drivers and helpers along with pourakarmikas gathered outside the BBMP office, demanding fair compensation to his family.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 09 2023, 04:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 04:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 37-year-old sanitation worker in the solid waste management (SWM) division of the BBMP passed away while on duty in Hanumanthanagar ward. The exact cause of the death is still unknown.

Following the incident, a large number of drivers and helpers along with pourakarmikas gathered outside the BBMP office, demanding fair compensation to his family. 

Kumar is survived by his wife and child. The protesting workers also demanded employment for his wife. The BBMP authorities promised to look into their demands. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bengaluru
sanitation workers

What's Brewing

B'luru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

B'luru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

 