<p>Bengaluru: The partnership between humans and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the workforce of the future, experts observed at a session held at the Bengaluru Skill Summit here on Thursday.</p>.<p>Speaking at the session, Alokesh Das, director, Mu Sigma, said the AI productivity angle is happening at three levels.</p>.<p>“It starts with amplifying personal productivity that’s happening for all of us in some form, whether using ChatGPT or OpenAI. Then, there comes organisational productivity. That’s where we are suffering. It has not gone to the level we wanted to. And the third one is bringing in automation and workflow through AI,” Das said. “Today, AI is very smart in terms of providing answers very quickly. There are things they are deficient in, but I’m better at something else, and we will be collaborating,” he explained.</p>.<p>Sandeep Magavi, Learning and Knowledge Management leader, IBM, said AI should be looked at more holistically.</p>.<p>“It’s a relationship built on amplification of potential. It has shared intelligence, trust and transparency,” he said.</p>.<p>The experts also highlighted new models of collaboration, emerging skill requirements, and the role of innovation in building resilient, adaptive, and inclusive talent ecosystems for a rapidly changing global economy.</p>.Bengaluru Skill Summit from November 4 to 6.<p>According to Rajeev Khushu, director, G R Strategy and Corporate Affairs, Texas Instruments, AI is no longer hype and that it’s a reality.</p>.<p>“All of us are using different tools. In the semiconductor space, we have seen AI impacting at all different levels. Design and manufacturing are two big components of semiconductors. If you see design today, designing big, complex chips like GPUs takes many months with hundreds of engineers, and it’s very complex, because many of these chips have billions of transistors. Connecting them is a big task, and you have to do it really correctly,” he said, adding how AI tools help the whole process and make it easy.</p>.<p>Saurav Jha, president and CEO, Simnovus, highlighted that AI is like a chief of staff.</p>.<p>“It makes more data-driven strategic decisions. Jha also said that students need to have entrepreneurial skills.</p>