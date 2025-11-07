Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic review: Premium smart wearable at its best

Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch8 Classic is loaded with advanced, cutting-edge health tracking features, which many brands cannot boast of. It is a perfect fitness companion to help you lead a long, healthy life.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 00:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Physical activity tracked by Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic can also be viewed on Samsung Health app on the mobile.

Physical activity tracked by Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic can also be viewed on Samsung Health app on the mobile.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic can track health metrics and offer deep insights on body's fitness and health.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic can track health metrics and offer deep insights on body's fitness and health.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Antioxident Index score.

Antioxident Index score.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic comes with several ground-breaking health tracking capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic comes with several ground-breaking health tracking capabilities.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Physical activity tracking insights can be found in Samsung Health app.

Physical activity tracking insights can be found in Samsung Health app.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 00:46 IST
TechnologyhealthTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechSamsungfitnessSmartwatch ReviewSmartwatchGoogle WearOStop smartwatches

Follow us on :

Follow Us