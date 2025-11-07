Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Physical activity tracked by Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic can also be viewed on Samsung Health app on the mobile.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic can track health metrics and offer deep insights on body's fitness and health.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic comes with several ground-breaking health tracking capabilities.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Physical activity tracking insights can be found in Samsung Health app.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 07 November 2025, 00:46 IST