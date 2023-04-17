Bengaluru: Swimming pool prank goes wrong, teen fractures forehead

A 14-year-old boy suffered a fracture to his forehead during a violent prank in a swimming pool with friends.

The incident occurred at Ray Swimming Pool on Bannerghatta Road involving the victim Kumar (name changed), his 15-year-old neighbour Ravi (name changed), and three other teenagers.

Kumar stated in his complaint that Ravi forcefully held him underwater, causing breathing problems. After breaking free and engaging in an argument, Ravi pushed Kumar underwater again and kicked him in the face, causing injuries to his nose and forehead with multiple knee strikes.

Kumar had scans at a nearby hospital, which confirmed a forehead fracture above his left eye. He is expected to undergo surgery after a 10-day observation period.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 325 against the accused, who is a minor. A senior police officer said the accused will be reported to the Child Welfare Committee and Women and Child Development Department.

Ravi, a school dropout, has a history of behavioural issues, according to his mother, who insisted on filing a complaint against him.