Bengaluru trader burnt to death in accidental fire in KR Market area

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 25 2020, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 02:02 ist
A trader was burnt to death during an accidental fire in his store in the KR Market area, central Bengaluru, on Thursday, police said. 

The charred remains of Manu Kumar, 46, were found in his store called Veerabhadra Grandhige Shop, located in Grain Bazaar, shortly after members of the public noticed thick smoke and flames from the store around 1 pm. 

Two fire tenders that rushed to the spot doused the fire but were soon after discovered a charred human body inside. "We suspect that Kumar got trapped inside when the fire broke out," said N Shashi Kumar, in-charge deputy commissioner of police (west). 

While the jurisdictional City Market police have taken up a case of unnatural death, they haven't ruled out foul play. Shops in the large commercial complex have been closed due to a seal-down, but Kumar, like many other traders, regularly came to check on the store. He apparently wanted to make sure all the goods, especially the dry fruits, were intact. 

A police officer said the incident was being probed from all angles, including suicide. "If it was an accidental fire, why didn't he make any efforts to escape," the officer said. 

