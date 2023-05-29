B'luru: Trip goes wrong, 2 students drown, 2 missing

Two students drowned in the Ramanathapura Lake near Devanahalli while officials are still looking for two more as a Sunday trip took a tragic turn.

Officials have retrieved the bodies of Firoz Khan and Shaheed Ismail and are still looking for Sheikh Tahir and Tohid Muneer, all PU students at a private college.

The four, aged between 17 and 18 years and residents of Chamundi Nagar near Hebbal, had gone to Nandi Hills on a trip. The incident happened when they stopped at the lake on their way back to the city.

Police said passersby found clothes, shoes, bikes and other belongings of the boys by the lakeside and became suspicious as no one was seen at the lake. They suspected that the youths may have drowned and alerted the jurisdictional Vishwanathapura Police.

Also Read | Siblings drown in Cauvery

Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru District, said the students had visited Nandi Hills on Sunday morning on their two-wheelers.

After visiting the Nandi Hills and surrounding places, they went to Ramanathapura Lake at around 4 pm. “One of them did not know how to swim and he started to drown. We suspect the others tried to save him and all four of them drowned. We have traced two bodies,” he said.

The parents of the boys have been alerted about the incident.