BMRCL reissues tender for Yeshwanthpur FOB

The latest notice invites bids to construct seven FOBs for six metro stations, three each from Phase 1 and Phase 2, at an estimated cost of Rs 12.15 crore

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 24 2021, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 05:21 ist
Thousands traversing the railway and metro stations daily at Yeshwantpur feel the absence of a footbridge, having to lumber around with their luggage. Credit: DH Photo

The foot overbridge (FOB) linking the Yeshwantpur metro and railway stations may be delayed, with the BMRCL issuing a fresh tender lumping the work with the FOB projects of five other stations.

Lack of safe accessways has been a major issue since metro operations began, especially after a woman passenger died while crossing the road near the Nagasandra metro station. Thousands traversing the two stations daily at Yeshwantpur feel the absence of a footbridge, having to lumber around with their luggage.

In January, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had invited bids to construct FOBs, including at Yeshwantpur. More than 10 months later, it scrapped the tender and issued a fresh one.

The latest notice invites bids to construct seven FOBs for six metro stations, three each from Phase 1 and Phase 2, at an estimated cost of Rs 12.15 crore.

Apart from Yeshwantpur, which will get two FOBs, Dasarahalli, Nagasandra and Chikkabidarakallu (Jindal) on the Green Line and Mailasandra and Jnanabharathi on the Purple Line will get FOBs.

The bids might open on December 12 and it may take one or two months to award the work. Building the FOBs might take 12 months from the date of issuing the work order.

The reason for cancelling the tender, issued only in January, is unclear. 

When asked, an official in the BMRCL’s communication wing asked for time to respond.

