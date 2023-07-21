BMTC increase service on 2 routes

BMTC increase service on 2 routes

The BMTC will increase two services on route number 210 TA and one service on route number 210 TP, starting Friday. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2023, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 03:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The BMTC will increase two services on route number 210 TA and one service on route number 210 TP, starting Friday. 

210-TA: Jayanagar Bus Station-Turahalli via Banashankari Bus Station, Chikkalasandra, Aralimara, Uttarahalli, Subramanyapura, Post Office, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Gubbalala Cross, Jayanagar Housing Society Layout, and Prathyangira Devi Temple. 

210 TP: Jayanagar Bus Station-Turahalli via Banashankari Bus Station, Uttarahalli, Poornapragna Layout, Paakashala, National Public School, and Brigade Omega Apartment Complex. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BMTC

Related videos

What's Brewing

To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality

To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Are we ready for HPV vaccines?

Are we ready for HPV vaccines?

How much Modi's foreign visits in 5 years cost?

How much Modi's foreign visits in 5 years cost?

Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city

Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

 