BMTC increase service on 2 routes

The BMTC will increase two services on route number 210 TA and one service on route number 210 TP, starting Friday.
210-TA: Jayanagar Bus Station-Turahalli via Banashankari Bus Station, Chikkalasandra, Aralimara, Uttarahalli, Subramanyapura, Post Office, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Gubbalala Cross, Jayanagar Housing Society Layout, and Prathyangira Devi Temple.
210 TP: Jayanagar Bus Station-Turahalli via Banashankari Bus Station, Uttarahalli, Poornapragna Layout, Paakashala, National Public School, and Brigade Omega Apartment Complex.
