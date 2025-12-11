Mysuru-based theatre troupe organises 'Samathentho Ranga Sambrama' this December

<p>Mysuru: Samathentho, a Mysuru-based theatre troupe, has organised Samathentho Ranga Sambrama on December 12, 13 and 14.</p><p>According to a press note from Rameshwari Varma of the troupe, on December 12, the first day, the festival will be inaugurated by former Rangayana director Prasanna Heggodu. “He will also release two books ‘Kuntila’ and ‘Duddina Devaru’, written by H S Umesh. Theatre activist Srinivas G Kappanna will launch the YouTube channel of Samathentho. This will be followed by Ranga Sangeetha (theatre songs) and the short play ‘Guri Muttu’, directed by H S Umesh. The play is originally ‘Kailasam Fulfilment’, translated by N Ratna," she said.</p><p>On the second day, December 13, Lakshmi Chandrashekar Kreative Troup will present ‘Gundayana’, directed by Joseph John. The highlight of the play is that 10 different roles are being performed by two actors - Lakshmi Chandrashekar and Sundar.</p>.Mysuru English theatre festival to begin on December 12; know venue, ticket prices, and more\n.<p>On the third day, December 14, Samathentho Troupe will present ‘Duddina Devaru’, original play 'Plutus', an ancient Greek comedy by Aristophanes. All the programmes will start at 6.30 pm at Kirurangamandira on Kalamandira premises.</p><p>Samathentho is a 59-year-old theatre troupe in Mysuru, founded by few friends interested in literature, music and theatre in 1967.</p>