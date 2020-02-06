BMTC open to coordinating with private operators, says MD C Shikha

The BMTC is not averse to share its data with private transport service providers, including Ola and Uber, if the companies are willing to work for the greater benefit of the public instead of focusing solely on profit.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Managing Director C Shikha spoke about the possibility of such coordination between the public and private sector during an interactive session on mobility at the Smart City Investor Summit organised here on Wednesday.

Replying to a question from the audience on the need for last-mile connectivity, she said the BMTC was mulling over various solutions, from introducing smaller buses in areas with narrow roads to sharing data with private companies in case they want to work beyond the profit motive. “Apart from this, we are trying to explore several options. This includes building a robust parking system where commuters can leave their private vehicles and board the bus. Working with companies like Yulu that provide an eco-friendly mode of transport is another solution. We have rich data of passengers’ travel patterns, which we are ready to share with private companies like Ola and Uber if they are ready to work for the greater common good,” she said.

Much of the discussion centred around the need to make sure that the road space remains a public property instead of being occupied by private vehicles.

“The road is public property, but it is being claimed by those with cars. We can use technology to impose a cost on vehicles to ensure that even those who walk and travel in public transport exercise their right to use the road,” he stated.