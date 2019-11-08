BMTC to restart monthly Bus Day

The monthly Bus Day celebrations will be restarted and all BMTC officials will be asked to travel by bus to spread awareness on the need to use public transport.

Newly appointed BMTC chairman N S Nandiesha Reddy said the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation will also increase the services of the subsidised Atal Sarige buses to help those in need. Reddy reiterated Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s plans to reduce the bus fares and increase the number of services by adding 6,000 buses in a phased manner.

Reddy, a former BJP MLA from KR Puram constituency, refused to take questions on political developments. He has been given the BMTC chairmanship amid speculations that the BJP might field disqualified Congress MLA Byrathi Basavaraj as its candidate in the bypolls.