Bommai deploys SDRF teams at Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli

During the day, Bommai will visit the flood-hit BWSSB pumping station at Torekadanahalli (TK Halli), which manages Cauvery water supply

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 05 2022, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 12:53 ist
Credit: DH Photo/ SK Dinesh

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered the deployment of State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) teams at flood-hit Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli in Bengaluru following heavy rainfall that has impacted normal life.

Bommai also said that authorities have a plan to drain out water standing on the city’s roads.

“It has rained again in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones, where it rained a couple of days ago. There’s flooding in at least 30 locations of Mahadevapura and several places in Bommanahalli,” Bommai said.

Read | Traffic at a standstill as Bengaluru inundated amid heavy rains; poor infrastructure in focus

Two SDRF teams - one for Mahadevapura and one Bommanahalli - will be despatched. “This will be a 30-member team to take up emergency works,” Bommai said.

“I have given orders to drain out water standing on roads. We have a plan on how to do it by creating temporary drains,” Bommai said.

Pumping station flooded

During the day, Bommai will visit the flood-hit BWSSB pumping station at Torekadanahalli (TK Halli), which manages Cauvery water supply.

“The unit is flooded due to overnight rains and equipment have suffered trouble,” Bommai said. “Most likely the situation will come under control by evening. Whatever tech support is required to get the equipment working again will be provided,” he said.

 

