Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

There are many opportunities to reshape Indian nephrology: Narayana Murthy

'In a country where universal health coverage is still evolving, affordability to basic renal care remains as a medical challenge'
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 03:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 03:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruN R Narayana Murthynephrologists

Follow us on :

Follow Us