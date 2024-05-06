Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Gani Khan’s Malda, a nephew relies on family legacy to hold on to a Congress bastion

Malda, West Bengal: “You don’t have to ask me to vote for you,” Mosharraf Hossain, 85, struggles to raise his shivering hands and murmurs as Isha Khan Choudhury comes to his doorstep and greets him. “I always voted for your uncle and your father,” Hossain tells Choudhury, who smiles and touches the feet of the octogenarian, before resuming his ‘roadshow’ through the alleys of Enayetpur in Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal.

Isha Khan is the Congress’s candidate in Maldaha Dakshin. He had two consecutive stints as a member of the state legislative assembly between 2011 and 2021. But, for most of the elders in the constituency, he is still simply the nephew of ‘Barkatda’ and son of ‘Daluda’. He too is relying on the legacy of his uncle and father as he takes on Trinamool Congress’s Shahnawaz Ali Raihan and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury.

‘Barkatda’ or Abu Barkat Ataur Ghani Khan Choudhury was one of the legends of Congress from West Bengal. He was a member of the state legislative assembly for five terms between 1957 and 1972, a minister in the state government from 1972 to 1977, and a member of the Lok Sabha for eight consecutive terms between 1980 and 2004. He was a heavyweight minister in the cabinets of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi between 1980 and 1987.

But, even 18 years after he died in 2006, ‘Barkatda’ is still revered as the “architect of modern Malda” – in a unanimous acknowledgment of his contribution to the development of the district.