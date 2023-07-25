City’s first private forensic dentistry dept helps identify Odisha train accident victims

The city's first privately run forensic dentistry department is aiding investigative authorities in solving criminal cases and identifying victims using dental evidence.

They were called in to help identify victims of the Odisha train tragedy in June.

Mathrusri Ramabai Ambedkar Dental College and Hospital (MRADCH) became the second private institution in the state to establish a dedicated department for forensic dentistry earlier this year.

Dr Deepak V, a forensic dentistry expert leading the department, explained that dental evidence can help profile people, especially victims of disasters, and provide crucial evidence admissible in court.

"I collaborate with law enforcement agencies to investigate crimes and identify human remains after accidents,” he said. “Moreover, the public can directly seek my assistance to determine the age of victims of child labour or child marriages or for bite mark evaluations in sexual assault cases."

Dr Deepak closely collaborates with the Department of Forensic Medicine to solve criminal cases using dental and skeletal evidence. Age estimation takes two days, while a full facial reconstruction based on evidence collected can take up to a month.

Findings and cases from anywhere in the country can be shared with Dr Deepak, as long as they are collected scientifically.

The department also offers six-month and one-year courses to teach interested graduates of forensic science, dental surgery, and MBBS on how to collect and analyse evidence scientifically.