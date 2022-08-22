Class 5 Bengaluru girl ends life as parents don’t take her for shopping

Class 5 girl ends life for not being taken shopping

  • Aug 22 2022, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 03:36 ist

A class 5 girl, eldest of her parents’ three children, reportedly killed herself because her father didn’t take her for shopping. 

Chamarajpet police have taken up a case and launched an investigation. 

He then got ready to go to the market to buy clothes for his two other children, leaving the girl out. He had only recently bought her clothes. 

She insisted to go along but the father didn’t agree. He asked her to stay at home and went with his wife and two children for shopping. The girl got so upset that she hanged herself, according to police.  

The girl’s father was a painter, while her mother was a homemaker, police said.

