Co-op bank audit revealed Rs 1,294-cr fraud: Somashekar

Co-op bank audit revealed Rs 1,294-crore fraud: Somashekar

Referring to the Vasishta Cooperative Bank, Somashekhar said the extent of fraud in the bank was Rs 282 crore

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 18 2022, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 01:43 ist
Mysuru district in-charge Minister S T Somashekar. Credit: DH Photo

An audit on the finances of Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank has found irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,294 crore, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said Wednesday.

In a meeting chaired by the minister, a decision was taken on returning the property papers pledged to avail loans within 10 days of loan repayment. The meeting also discussed the investigation into the irregularities and steps to revive the bank.

All the documents of those who availed loans are in the possession of Enforcement Directorate. Some loanees could delay repayment as they could face difficulties in recovering their documents due to the ongoing investigation. However, measures will be taken to return the papers, he said.

Another meeting on the issue is scheduled on September 5.

Referring to the Vasishta Cooperative Bank, Somashekhar said the extent of fraud in the bank was Rs 282 crore. A court stay to recover the loan is vacated and the money will be recovered at the earliest, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

S T Somashekar
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli in dire need of work

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli in dire need of work

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

 