Come December, pay more for auto rides in Bengaluru

Auto rickshaw fares in Bengaluru will go up from December 1 as the Transport Department approved the proposal to increase the minimum fare from Rs 25 to Rs 30 and the fare for each subsequent kilometre from Rs 13 to Rs 15.

The Regional Transport Authority headed by Bangalore Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath had proposed the hike in the wake of demand from auto rickshaw drivers' unions.

"The Deputy Commissioner has signed the notification. However, the hike will come into effect only after the notification is published in the gazette," a senior official from the Regional Transport Office told DH.

The last time auto fares were hiked was in 2013. In the revised fare structure, apart from the increase in the base and per kilometre fare, the department has fixed the waiting charges at Rs 5 for 15 minutes.

The fare has been calculated limiting the number of commuters in a trip to three. A commuter can carry up to 20 kgs of baggage for free and will have to pay Rs 5 for every 20 kg of additional baggage.

In the three rounds of meetings held over the last one year, auto drivers had cited the increase in the auto LPG price and the general inflation. C Sampath, general secretary of Adarsh Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union, said apart from the steep hike in the auto LPG price, there has been an increase in the cost of living over the past seven years,

