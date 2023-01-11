Cop suspended for links with Santro Ravi, framing 2 women in fake case related to him

A police inspector has been suspended pending investigation on allegations that he falsely implicated two women in a criminal case under the direction of a criminal Santro Ravi alias Manjunath.

The inspector Praveen KV, earlier attached with the Cottonpet police station, was now transferred to State Intelligence.

Kavya (name changed), who claimed to be Santro Ravi’s wife, accused him of assault and implicating her and her sister in a false case with the help of Cottonpet police inspector.

Acting on the allegations, city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman B Nimbarji to investigate the facts of the case. Conducting an internal inquiry, Nimbarji learnt that Prakash (36) of Nelamangala had filed a complaint against two women, including Santro Ravi’s wife and a relative, her sister and their friend.

Rs 5 lakh loan

Prakash stated in his complaint that Kavya borrowed Rs 5 lakh from him a few months ago citing an emergency and promised to return the money within three months. As a surety, she allegedly gave a cheque dated December 15. He said Kavya’s sister and her male friend were present.

Prakash claimed in his complaint that Kavya called him on November 23 to inform that she had organised the money she owed him.

She asked him to come near Khode Circle and collect the money. Prakash met Kavya and the other accused people with his friend Muniraju closer to the Khode Circle around 6 pm.

Kavya, rather than giving him the money, threatened him at knifepoint. As her sister’s boyfriend assaulted him, Kavya’s sister took away his gold chains weighing 13 grams and Rs 9,000 in cash.

As he tried retaliation, the trio stabbed him with knife and escaped when he called his friend Muniraju for help. He took Muniraju’s help and got admitted for treatment at Victoria Hospital at 10 pm.

Nimbargi’s report reveals prima facie that inspector Praveen arrested the two women after Santro Ravi influenced him. The report was sent to Reddy who forwarded it to DG/IGP Praveen Sood, who suspended the inspector.