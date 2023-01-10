Santro Ravi case: Probe will bring out truth, says CM Bommai

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday that a comprehensive probe has been ordered into the racketeer Santro Ravi's case and steps are being taken to confiscate his properties.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said Santro Ravi has a history of 20 years. The investigation would bring out all the truth regarding his alleged links, which governments were there and who were the ministers then, Bommai added.

He said Santro Ravi was released from jail during the Congress regime and they should answer.

In the wake of Congress leaders' allegation about scams under the BJP government, Bommai stated that the Congress 'PayCM' campaign did not get any response from the people. People know what the truth is and what is not, he added.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that the police have already issued a lookout circular at the international immigration check post to trace K S Manjunath alias Santro Ravi and are getting details of his bank accounts, lockers and assets, reports DHNS from Mysuru.

He was speaking to media persons after a meeting at the police commissioner's office on Tuesday.

"It has been eight days since the case was registered. The accused is still at large. We have constituted four teams and searching for him in Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagar, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts."

"We have already searched his house at Rajarajeshwari Nagar where his wife Vanajakshi lives. We are checking the source of money for his properties, to know whether the money was earned by illegal means. If so, a case under The Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, too would be registered."

Alok Kumar said that they met the complainant and her sister and recorded the statements.