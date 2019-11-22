Cops to take deported Bangladeshis to West Bengal

The city police will initiate the process of deporting 59 Bangaldeshi nationals from Bengaluru on Friday. Thirty policemen will escort the Bangaldeshis to West Bengal on Friday, from where they will be deported to their home country.

The group of illegal immigrants includes women and children who were housed at detention centres and also the state home for women on Hosur Road.

The police are working with the Border Security Force to ensure that the process goes off smoothly.

“We will go Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh where we will board a train to Howrah. A separate coach has been booked for this purpose,” a senior police officer said.

At Howrah, they will be handed over to the BSF, who will take over the deportation process. In October last week, the CCB detained many Bangladeshi nationals from various parts of the city. Most of them had been living illegally in slums in Ramamurthynagar, Bellandur and Marathahalli for many years and were working as construction labourers, domestic helps and even rag-pickers.

“We decided not to file cases as it would prolong the deportation process,” said a senior police official.