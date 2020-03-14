Cornavirus: Bannerghatta Park, major tourist spots closed

Taking note of rapidly increasing cases of Covid-19 and aligning with the preventive measures taken up by the state government, the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP)—the popular tourist attraction on the outskirts of Bengaluru has decided to shut doors for the tourists and general public.

In a public statement issued by the BBMP officials, various facilities at the park, including zoo, safari and butterfly park will remain closed for the general public from Sunday until further notice.

A senior official at the BBP said, “Following the directions of the state government, the health committee at the BBP met today (Saturday) and decided to shut the park until further orders. Even though the government has not specifically advised on zoos, we felt that more visitors may end up at BBP due to closure of malls and theatres. Hence, we decided to close the park for the general public and tourists until further orders,” the official said.

Similarly, the Zoo Authority of Karnataka also stated that all the nine zoos under ZAK such as Mysuru, Bannerghatta, Shivamogga, Gadag, Chitradurga, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Hampi and Anagodu have also been shut for visitors and the general public until March 23.

Entry to Nandi Hill banned

The district administration has banned the entry of tourists and public into Nandi Hill up to March 23.

The officials have kept a tight vigil at Bhoganandeeshwara temple at Nandi village, Skandagiri, Avalabetta, Surasadmagiri, Kailasagiri and Vidurashwattha.

Meanwhile following the Covid-19 scare, major tourist hot spots in Mysuru city and Chamarajanagar will remain closed for a week, from Sunday. While Mysuru Palace and Mysuru Zoo will be closed, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has ordered a ban on tourists to Bandipur National Park.