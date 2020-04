Annasaheb Shankar Jolle, Chairperson, Karnataka Co-op Oilseeds Growers’ Federation (KOF) and Parliamentarian from Chikkodi, contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund on behalf of all the KOF and its regional unions.

Minister for Women and Child Development Shashikala Jolle and KOF Managing Director B Somashekar were present on the occasion.