B'luru: 500 ICU beds to be set up in 8 municipal zones

Covid-19: 500 ICU beds to be set up in 8 municipal zones of Bengaluru

The government appointed senior IPS officer and Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Dr P S Harsha as the nodal officer

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 30 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 22:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

With Bengaluru becoming a Covid-19 hot spot, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to set up 500 extra ICU beds in each of the eight municipal zones in the city.

To ensure that the temporary hospitals come up on a fast- track basis, the government appointed senior IPS officer and Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Dr P S Harsha as the nodal officer.

Read | K'taka sees over 48K new cases in highest one-day spike

Principal Secretary to government N Manjunatha Prasad, in an order to appoint the nodal officer, said, "The unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru has necessitated the expeditious ramping up of healthcare facility in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike area to provide timely and appropriate treatment."

Karnataka on Friday reported over 48,000 cases and 217 fatalities and Bengaluru recorded 26,756 infections and 93 deaths on a single day.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
ICU
Healthcare

What's Brewing

Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010

Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

 