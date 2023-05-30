D K Shivakumar visits his alma mater NPS

D K Shivakumar visits his alma mater NPS

During his visit, Shivakumar met NPS founder-chairperson K P Gopalakrishna

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2023, 00:30 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 02:44 ist
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited his alma mater, the National Public School (NPS), in Rajaji Nagar on Monday.

During his visit, Shivakumar met NPS founder-chairperson K P Gopalakrishna. 

"I did my primary schooling from this school and my three children studied here, too. It was a courtesy visit to thank my teacher, who is also the chairman of the school," Shivakumar said.

During the meeting, Shivakumar discussed the need to set up Navodaya kind of schools at the gram panchayat level to make the education affordable to rural children and also to provide quality education.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

D K Shivakumar
NPS
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children

Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children

Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training

Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training

India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market

India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market

Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin

Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin

Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace

Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu

NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

 