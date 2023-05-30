D K Shivakumar visits his alma mater NPS

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited his alma mater, the National Public School (NPS), in Rajaji Nagar on Monday.

During his visit, Shivakumar met NPS founder-chairperson K P Gopalakrishna.

"I did my primary schooling from this school and my three children studied here, too. It was a courtesy visit to thank my teacher, who is also the chairman of the school," Shivakumar said.

During the meeting, Shivakumar discussed the need to set up Navodaya kind of schools at the gram panchayat level to make the education affordable to rural children and also to provide quality education.