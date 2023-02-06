Day 3 of fine collection: BTP rakes in Rs 6.31 cr

Day 3 of traffic fine collection: Bengaluru Traffic Police rakes in Rs 6.31 cr

Payments made using personal digital assistants (PDAs) at various traffic police stations brought in Rs 1,97,56,950 after clearing over 70,716 cases

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 06 2023, 02:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 03:51 ist
Citizens visit the Traffic Management Centre on Infantry Road, Bengaluru, to settle their dues. DH Photo/Pushkar V

Three days after the state’s slashing of traffic fines came into effect, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) collected Rs 6.31 crore from violators.

As of 8.30 pm on Sunday, traffic violators in the city cleared 2,06,326 cases by paying a total of Rs 6,31,77,750 via various modes of payment.

Once again, Paytm emerged as the preferred mode of payment for traffic violators, as 1,14,617 cases were cleared via the application, raking in
Rs 3,79,95,900.

Payments made using personal digital assistants (PDAs) at various traffic police stations brought in Rs 1,97,56,950 after clearing over 70,716 cases.

Also Read | In a day, Bengaluru Traffic Police collects over Rs 5 crore in slashed traffic fines

After day three, the total number of cleared traffic fine cases stands at 7,41,048.

The total amount collected since Friday, as of 8.30 pm on February 5, is Rs 22,32,47,491.

Speaking to DH, Dr M A Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), is hopeful many cases will be cleared in the week, although, he said, about 2 crore cases are pending.

“People have been coming and paying even today, a Sunday, so we are hopeful that many people will clear their pending fines,” the traffic top cop said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangalore
bangalore traffic
Traffic fines

What's Brewing

Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6

Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

 