Day 3 of traffic fine collection: Bengaluru Traffic Police rakes in Rs 6.31 cr

Three days after the state’s slashing of traffic fines came into effect, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) collected Rs 6.31 crore from violators.

As of 8.30 pm on Sunday, traffic violators in the city cleared 2,06,326 cases by paying a total of Rs 6,31,77,750 via various modes of payment.

Once again, Paytm emerged as the preferred mode of payment for traffic violators, as 1,14,617 cases were cleared via the application, raking in

Rs 3,79,95,900.

Payments made using personal digital assistants (PDAs) at various traffic police stations brought in Rs 1,97,56,950 after clearing over 70,716 cases.

After day three, the total number of cleared traffic fine cases stands at 7,41,048.

The total amount collected since Friday, as of 8.30 pm on February 5, is Rs 22,32,47,491.

Speaking to DH, Dr M A Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), is hopeful many cases will be cleared in the week, although, he said, about 2 crore cases are pending.

“People have been coming and paying even today, a Sunday, so we are hopeful that many people will clear their pending fines,” the traffic top cop said.