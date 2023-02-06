Day 3 of traffic fine collection: Bengaluru Traffic Police rakes in Rs 6.31 cr

Three days after the state’s slashing of traffic fines came into effect, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) collected Rs 6.31 crore from violators.
As of 8.30 pm on Sunday, traffic violators in the city cleared 2,06,326 cases by paying a total of Rs 6,31,77,750 via various modes of payment.
Once again, Paytm emerged as the preferred mode of payment for traffic violators, as 1,14,617 cases were cleared via the application, raking in
Rs 3,79,95,900.
Payments made using personal digital assistants (PDAs) at various traffic police stations brought in Rs 1,97,56,950 after clearing over 70,716 cases.
Also Read | In a day, Bengaluru Traffic Police collects over Rs 5 crore in slashed traffic fines
After day three, the total number of cleared traffic fine cases stands at 7,41,048.
The total amount collected since Friday, as of 8.30 pm on February 5, is Rs 22,32,47,491.
Speaking to DH, Dr M A Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), is hopeful many cases will be cleared in the week, although, he said, about 2 crore cases are pending.
“People have been coming and paying even today, a Sunday, so we are hopeful that many people will clear their pending fines,” the traffic top cop said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6
Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima
Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge
Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall
Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair
Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue