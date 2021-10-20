Day after CM's inspection, civic agencies pledge to work together on city projects

Civic agencies pledge to work together on city projects

All agencies had been given a week to present a concrete plan of action for speedy execution of projects

Sneha Ramesh
  • Oct 20 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 04:29 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Additional Chief Secretary in the Urban Development Department Rakesh Singh convened a high-level meeting of civic agency officials in Bommanahalli Zone on Tuesday to ensure the synchronised execution of works. 

The meeting comes a day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured the residents of Southeast Bengaluru to hold a coordination meeting of civic agencies. 

“The objective was to prepare a micro plan to implement the chief minister’s instructions,” Singh told DH. “We revisited those problematic areas and discussed what actions can be taken immediately to prevent the recurrence of flooding.” 

He said government agencies started work on immediate measures. “Action has already been taken to clear the area near Oxford College and to clean the K-200 stormwater drain in HSR Layout,” he added. 

Officials who were part of the meeting said all agencies had been given a week to present a concrete plan of action for speedy execution of projects. 

“We had discussions on what needs to be done to prevent floods in the area and prevent mixing of sewage with rainwater,” BWSSB Chairperson Jayaram N said. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the jurisdiction of work was clear. “Drainage issues must be addressed by the BBMP and sewage problems by the BWSSB,” he said. 

