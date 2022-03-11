DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit Live Updates: Discussion on how our city can become eco-friendly starts

Deccan Herald’s prestigious Bengaluru 2040 Summit is bringing together some of India’s most influential policymakers, corporate titans, entrepreneurs, activists, and celebrities to design a roadmap of the way forward for “India’s Silicon Valley”. Stay tuned to DH for the live updates.
"Sparrows have literally vanished from Bengaluru. Thousands of migratory waterfowls, which used to visit the city in the early 1990s, no longer come. We should ensure to develop the city with a clear set of rules to be accommodative to the environment, local flora, andfauna than just concentrate on single-minded infrastructure development," Leo Saldhana said.
How can we bring the birds back to Bengaluru?
[From left to right] Anitha Pailoor of DH will moderate the discussion. Dr. T V Ramachandra, co-ordinator, Energy & Wetlands Research Group, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Disha Ravi, Climate justice activist, and Leo Saldanha, coordinator, Environment Support Group, Bengaluru participating at DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit.
K N Tilak Kumar, JMD,TPML felicitating Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai at DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai speaks at DH Bengaluru 2040
"We have to give confidence to the citizens that government will look after the infrastructure. We will try our best to ensure them better living experience in Bengaluru compared to any other metro in India," said CM Bommai.
"We have identified 12 high-density corridors and will use good engineering technology to better manage loads of different vehicles and ensure smooth traffic in the city. Also, we are planning a corridor for diverting traffic from Hebbal to Nice road and also another Sattelite Town Ring Road (STRR) for better management of traffic within the core of the city," said CM Bommai.
"Government is planning to allocatetwo tmc Cauvery water for North Bengaluru, and complete the fifth phase of water and sewage connection soon," said CM Bommai.
"My vision for Bengaluru 2040 is to have multiple satellite towns in the outskirts, fully functional metro and sub-urban rail network in all directions, and ensure people reach their workplace faster. Also,I envision people not having to travel long for work. In that order, we have to create four mini Bengaluru with access to health, entertainment, work, andgovernment services in walking distances" noted CM Bommai.
"To lessen the burden on the capital city, the government has plans to set up Bengaluru-like cities across Karnataka," Bommai said.
"Also,seven govt engineering colleges will be upgraded to Indian Institute of India (IIT)-like status for local Kannadigas to get quality education," added CM Bommai.
"I am not sure, how long many of us survive until 2040, but our government will ensure, our work on Bengaluru will be appreciated byour future generation," concluded CM Bommai.
"Covid-19 has disrupted the health care industry around the world. In the near future, people consulting with doctors first for the diagnosis will become the new normal. The doctor will have the entire medical history of the patient on their phone and do instant diagnosis. They will only go to the hospital only if necessary and everything else will be online," said Devi Shetty.
With advanced technology, Doctors staying in their homes, be still able to interact and be able to treat and offer diagnosis topatients with Kidney issues, Heart failure, and other critical health conditions in a hospital,Shetty noted.
Uber, which owns no car, Facebook, which doesn't make any content, and Alibaba, which doesn't own any inventory, have become top companies in their sector. Similarly, the Healthcare system will be driven by software rather than physical infrastructure, concluded Shetty
Dr. Devi P. Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director, Narayana Health gives the keynote address on Digital Disruption of Healthcare.
Sitaraman Shankar CEO, TPML & Editor, Deccan Herald speaks at Deccan Herald 2040 summit in Bengaluru.