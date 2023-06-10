Disproportionate assets: ED files complaint against ex-corporator, husband

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint before the special court in Bengaluru against former BBMP corporator C G Gowramma and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a case related to disproportionate assets. The court has taken the cognizance of the offence.

Gowramma was the corporator for ward number 141, Azad Nagar near Chamarajpet. The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta against Gowramma and her husband C Govindaraju under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Indian Penal Code.

Gowramma in collusion with her husband earned disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.47 crore during the year 2010 to 2012, which exceeds 62.62 per cent of her legal source of income.

Investigations by the ED revealed that Gowramma entered into a criminal conspiracy with Govindaraju, with a dishonest intention of accumulating assets of Rs 3.47 crore. The accused and her family members have deposited large amounts of cash in their bank accounts and also have high-value credits in the said accounts.

They have also purchased immovable properties in cash. During the investigation, they failed to provide documents, evidence or a satisfactory explanation for the cash deposits and high-value credits and sources for purchasing of immovable properties in her and their family members’ names.

The ED had earlier attached around 18 immovable properties worth Rs 3.35 crore and the same has been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority (PMLA).

Gowramma, Govindaraju and others were accused in the murder of RTI activist Lingaraju, who was hacked to death in 2012. The sessions court had convicted them for life imprisonment. They appealed before the High Court and were acquitted in November 2022.