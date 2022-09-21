Ethiopian Airlines considering flight frequency increase

Ethiopian Airlines considers to rise flight frequency

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 04:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ethiopian Airlines is exploring possibilities of increasing its flight frequency between Bengaluru and Addis Ababa, a senior official of the airline said on Wednesday. The airline has been operating non-stop service between the two cities, on the B738/B787 Dreamliner aircraft, thrice a week.

“We are committed to increase the frequency on the route over time,” Tigist Eshetu, Regional Director, Indian Sub-Continent, Ethiopian Airlines, told DH. The airline is expected to make the service four days a week soon, the official said, without confirming a timeline.

Ethiopian Airlines operates the flight ET 690 from Addis to Bengaluru on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and the ET 691 flight from Bengaluru to Addis on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline began operating its services to Bengaluru in October 2019. It resumed services connecting the city after the pandemic in April this year.

The increase in flight frequency is set to facilitate trade, investment and tourism to and from the Indian sub-continent, a statement from the airline said. The flights from Bengaluru connect passengers through the airline's global hub in Addis Ababa to more than 131 destinations in Africa, America, Europe and beyond.

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Bengaluru Airport

