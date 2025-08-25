<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court</a> on Monday cleared the release of a film purportedly based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a>, citing that it found nothing objectionable in it.</p><p>A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale directed the censor board to issue a certificate to the film, <em>Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi</em>, and said that it can be released without any edits.</p><p>The bench said it had watched the movie and found nothing objectionable in it.</p>.Turkish firm Celebi withdraws plea in Bombay High Court against revocation of airport security clearance.<p>The movie, inspired by the book <em>The Monk who became Chief Minister</em>, hit a roadblock after the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) refused to certify it, raising several objections, including non-submission of a no-objection certificate from the UP CM's office.</p><p>The censor board had flagged several scenes and dialogues in the movie and asked the makers to edit them.</p><p>The bench set aside the CBFC's orders, recommending cuts and edits to the movie.</p><p>The makers' counsel, Ravi Kadam and advocates Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, said that a three-line disclaimer stating the film is fictional and inspired by real events was included.</p><p>The court accepted the same.</p>