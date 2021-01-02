Fire in PWD quarters occupied by IAS, IPS officers

An accidental fire broke out at the PWD apartment in Vasanthnagar in central Bengaluru on New Year's Eve, police said.

No casualties have been reported. Two fire tenders have been dispatched to douse the fire before it could engulf the building. The quarters have been occupied by IAS and IPS officers.

The fire broke out on the first and second floors of the building where IAS officer S Selva Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, and IPS officer Ravi D Channannavar, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, were staying.

Fire in passage

Police said the accident happened in the passage where electric cables are connected to the houses about 10.30 pm.

Sources said that when the fire broke out, Selva Kumar was at home with his family while Channannavar was out on night rounds due to New Year’s security arrangements, though his family remained at home.

After noticing the smoke, residents ran out of the building and panic gripped the quarters. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire after fire and emergency services officials were alerted about the accident.

Sources in the fire department said that the flames had spread to the houses of Selva Kumar and Channannavar. They put out the fire in an operation that lasted for more than an hour.

The jurisdictional High Grounds police said that the fire did not spread to the houses and was only in the passage.

"We suspect that the incident had happened due to a short circuit. The report will be taken from electrical inspectors and necessary action will be taken,” a senior police officer said.