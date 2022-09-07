Flooding result of Bengaluru govt's negligence in Bellandur lake restoration

Five years after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered Karnataka to restore over 110 acres of "sensitive" area adjacent to Bellandur lake and collect penalty from Mantri Techzone and Core Mind Software and Services Pvt Ltd for violation of environmental rules, there has been no action on the ground.

In March 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petition of the companies contesting the NGT order, making way for the protection of the city's key wetland. Two years later, not an inch of land has been reclaimed or any penalty collected, even as hundreds of crores of rupees were lost due to flood damage.

The land adjacent to Bellandur, marked as "sensitive zone" in the Revised Master Plan 2015, was allotted to the companies by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) to construct commercial and residential spaces, including a building to park 14,438 cars.

The SC judgement highlighted the NGT's observation on a series of violations that had decimated Bellandur lake and its rajakaluves, including "dredging operations to restore the original capacity of the water spread area and/or wetland". The court also upheld the Rs 117.35 crore penalty on Mantri Techzone and Rs 22.5 crore on Core Mind.

Residents of Bellandur, Koramangala and surrounding areas who impleaded in the case filed by Forward Foundation, Bangalore Environment Trust (BET), have been urging the government to take action.

"We have been writing to the chief secretary since June 2020 to implement the NGT order and restore 100 acres as a wetland. Such a buffer zone will not only play a major role in improving the quality of water but also reduce flooding of nearby areas. Considering the damages suffered by people due to floods, the negligence of officials is criminal in nature," said Vijayan Menon, member of the Citizens' Action Forum.

The CAF received a reply from Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma in July that the matter has been forwarded to KIADB. But no action was taken.

Former environment secretary A N Yellappa Reddy, who was part of the committee set up to rejuvenate Bellandur, said crores of rupees have been swindled in the name of lake restoration. "Many ridiculous ideas were proposed. In fact, one detailed project report proposed to create a biodiversity park, playground and food court. Nobody understands the significance of the wetland and its unique ecology. It is a project which will be used as a money-making machine for years to come," he said.

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma was not available for comment.